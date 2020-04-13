This new library resource offers free tutoring and test prep

A new resource from the Hall County Library System provides free online tutoring in more than 60 subjects and test prep areas.



Tutor.com, which became available in Hall on Monday, April 13, has more than 3,000 tutors available from noon to midnight in subjects such as math, science, writing, English and Spanish. Video lessons are available 24/7.

Students working on essays can have their work reviewed by a live tutor or use the website’s 24/7 drop-off review service. Tutor.com has practice quizzes in more than 100 areas in math, science and social studies. The website also offers The Princeton Review’s practice tests for the SAT, ACT, GRE, GMAT, LSAT, MCAT and ASVAB.

Tutor.com instructors have been background checked.

The library system is funding the program through a $10,000 grant from the Jackson EMC Foundation.

Library Director Lisa MacKinney said the library system applied for the grant a few months ago, but the resource comes at a good time as local schools move to online learning to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“There’s something for everyone. Of course, the most obvious and immediate benefit is for our students who are having to learn from home,” MacKinney said. “It gives an added resource to provide some relief to teachers and parents who may be struggling in some core subjects.”

Users must have a Hall County library card to access the program. To get a temporary digital card during COVID-19 library closures, email libraryhelp@hallcountylibrary.org or call 770-532-3311. Anyone who has a library card but is experiencing issues may also contact library staff at that email and phone number.

“The shelter-in-place order does keep our libraries closed, but we certainly have seen a lot of demand for our digital services,” MacKinney said. “We’ve issued many, many library cards. Even as we’re closed, our staff are still answering reference questions and providing digital cards and clearing up accounts that may be expired or have other issues, so that people can get digital learning products.”

Tutor.com can be accessed through the Hall County Library System website.



