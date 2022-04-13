This new expo at Lanier College and Career Academy caters to students who want to learn a trade

Tinoco’s friend, Pedro Mendoza, a junior at West Hall High, was of the same mind, saying, “I just don’t feel like waiting.” He said his parents would rather him go to college. “But they said, ‘As long as you get a good job after you graduate, then it’s fine.’”

“I just like building stuff,” he said. “I want to do my own thing.”

For their friend David Rodriguez, a senior at West Hall High, skipping college and opting for a career in construction is less a choice and more a matter of necessity.

“For me, you already have to have a job,” Rodriguez said. “If you're trying to get a car or something, you got to start working, work for your own things and not have your parents buy you everything. … I'm not good for school, so that's why I’d rather stick with something like construction, something that you don’t got to go to college for.”