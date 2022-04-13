This new expo at Lanier College and Career Academy caters to students who want to learn a trade

“Why would you want to wait to make money?” said Alfredo Tinoco, a sophomore at West Hall High School who wants to pursue a career in construction after graduating.
He was among the hundreds of students who gathered Wednesday in the parking lot of Lanier College and Career Academy to scope out careers in construction as part of Hall County Schools’ inaugural Tool Expo.
Tinoco’s friend, Pedro Mendoza, a junior at West Hall High, was of the same mind, saying, “I just don’t feel like waiting.” He said his parents would rather him go to college. “But they said, ‘As long as you get a good job after you graduate, then it’s fine.’”
“I just like building stuff,” he said. “I want to do my own thing.”
For their friend David Rodriguez, a senior at West Hall High, skipping college and opting for a career in construction is less a choice and more a matter of necessity.
“For me, you already have to have a job,” Rodriguez said. “If you're trying to get a car or something, you got to start working, work for your own things and not have your parents buy you everything. … I'm not good for school, so that's why I’d rather stick with something like construction, something that you don’t got to go to college for.”
Thirty-two companies set up booths and talked with students like Tinoco, Mendoza and Rodriguez, many of whom are part of their schools’ construction programs and who may be more interested in trade school, or joining the workforce straight out of high school, than pursuing a standard four-year college degree.
“The day they get into construction is the day they start making money,” said Brad Gooch of Lawson Air Conditioning and Plumbing. “They make money on day one.”
He added that construction workers are making significantly more today than they were just a couple years ago. “The guys that are working for me, what they were making a year ago, they'll never make that again. They're making more than that.”
“The stigma around the trades is slowly going away,” said Ash Mangham, director of program support for Construction Ready, a nonprofit connecting students with construction companies. “It was a secondary option to college. Now it’s a primary option. … There's never been a time since I've been alive where the trades have been more accessible and more in demand.”
The Tool Expo is in large part the brain child of Horace Kilgore and Zach Saxon, who came up with the idea during a lunch at Zaxby’s.
“We got together and decided this was just a good thing for the kids, to introduce them to trades and career pathways that they can follow, so what better way than to bring it here and put it in their face,” said Kilgore, an instructor for LCCA’s specialized program for Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration.
Saxon, who serves as an adviser for LCCA’s HVACR program and works for Ram Tool Construction Supply Co., said the Expo is designed to connect employers with construction students who too often end up graduating with only the faintest idea of their career prospects.
“The focus was, all these kids that come out of these construction programs don't really know where to go. They don't really know what to do,” he said. “There's a misconception that to be in construction, you got to swing a hammer. … You can work in an office and never get your boots dirty.” For example, he added, students can work in sales or fly drones to survey sites.
He said construction companies are desperate for new hires, largely because the industry workforce is growing older and more workers are retiring.
The expo was so-sponsored by Ram Tools, Milwaukee, DeWalt, Werner, GearWrench, Crescent, Channellock, Construction Ready and Titan Electric.
Rhonda Samples, CEO of LCCA, said about 425 students from West Hall High, Chestatee High, Johnson High and LCCA attended the expo. She hopes to partner with Lanier Technical College next year to host a region-wide event on Lanier Tech’s campus with 100 companies and as many as 2,000 students.
“It was an awesome day to see our construction students in the district making real-life connections with business and industry,” she said. “We’re excited to grow the event even more and involve lots more students.”