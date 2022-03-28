New dual-enrollment program would allow Hall County students to take agriculture science courses at UGA





The program is part of a new degree at UGA, regenerative bioscience, in which students could be working on treatments for medical conditions, such as Parkinson’s Disease.

Hall County Schools has made recent efforts to boost its career, technical and agriculture education programs, including plans for a meat processing plant near East Hall High School. Superintendent Will Schofield said the program would be “monumental” for students.

“Agriculture is king in Georgia,” Schofield said. “Let’s be honest, really the only agricultural college in the state of Georgia for public universities is the University of Georgia, so being able to give this opportunity to our students is absolutely incredible.”

Howard E. Ivester Early College Dean Michele Hood presented the opportunity to the Hall County school board Monday, March 28, saying the program with UGA would be the first of its kind for the district.

“(We are) very excited that they are letting us in on this groundbreaking new degree that the college is doing,” Hood said.

The program would start small this year, Hood said, expecting 10-15 students to apply. And students must meet a quick turnaround deadline with applications due on April 22.

The school district would provide transportation for students, taking them to Athens twice a week for classes.

The fall course would be an introductory regenerative biology science course, Hood said, where students would likely be working directly with pigs and other animals. In spring 2023, students could take an animals in society course, which would also be a prerequisite course for students interested in agricultural science.

The Georgia Student Finance Commission must approve funding for the new dual enrollment program, Hood said, but school officials are hopeful that the decision will be made this summer. The program is new, so it must still go through the approval process, Hood said.

Along with the new program, the district made a slight change to how it will weigh dual enrollment courses in students’ grade point averages. Now, students who take higher-level dual enrollment courses, such as some offered through the UGA program, will receive an additional 1-point added to their grade point average for that course.

For example, if a student scores a 90-100 in one of these courses, they would receive a 5.0 GPA rather than a 4.0, because the classes are more rigorous, said Laurie Ecke, director of innovative and advanced programs. Advanced placement and international baccalaureate courses are already weighted this way, as well as core dual enrollment courses.

Lower level non-core dual enrollment courses will only give students a 0.5 GPA bump for passing grades, the policy states. So if the student earns a 90-100 in a non-core, lower-level dual enrollment course, they will earn a 4.5 GPA.

“There’s so many careers in agriculture and environmental sciences that I think a lot of students don’t even realize are there,” Hood said.