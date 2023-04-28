Mount Vernon Elementary enters brief medical lockdown, student transported to hospital

Mount Vernon Exploratory School went into a brief lockdown shortly after 11 a.m. Friday.
“A student had a medical episode and was transported by ambulance to Northeast Georgia Medical Center,” Principal Jennifer Westbrook wrote in an email to parents Friday afternoon. “The student is alert, continuing to improve and is with family.”
The lockdown lasted roughly 15 minutes while medical personnel attended to the student, said Hall County Schools spokesman Stan Lewis.
Lewis declined to provide additional information about the student or the medical episode, citing student privacy.