With more students than ever, this is what Lanier Tech looks like amid COVID-19 pandemic

Pandemic concerns don’t seem to have slowed enrollment at Lanier Technical College.

The trade school in northeast Hall County began its semester on Aug. 17 with record enrollment numbers, according to school President Ray Perren. Perren said the school has seen about a 10% increase in students from last year, jumping from 4,616 last fall to 5,040 this semester, with about 50% of those students taking fully online courses.

“It’s a record in a big way,” he said. “It's not just barely over what our previous record was, so certainly we're thrilled with that.”

Perren said most of the students who have been attending classes on the campus off Ga. 365 have been taking lab-oriented courses that could not be completed remotely.

As a trade school, Lanier Technical College offers many classes involving hands-on work that cannot be simulated in a virtual setting, Perren said.

“You can't teach welding remotely; you've got to put your hands on a welder, for example,” he said. “You can't teach nursing remotely. You've got to actually get in and work with patients or simulated patients. So, we've got a lot of students who are on campus for those lab experiences.”

Lanier Tech’s in-person students have been adhering to a variety of precautionary measures to help stem the potential spread of COVID-19.

All students and employees are required to wear masks in school buildings and are required to have their temperature checked upon arriving on campus. Desks in classrooms have been spaced 6 feet apart when possible, according to Perren.