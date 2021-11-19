More propane school buses are coming to Hall. But how will they get fueled?

The school bus fleet in Hall County is becoming progressively greener, following the purchase of 10 new propane buses at roughly $100,000 a piece.

The purchase is part of a broader effort to make school buses more environmentally friendly — driven in part by federal regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions — though propane buses also tend to be more reliable and cost efficient, officials said.

“Most people in our industry are realizing that there will come a time when we're not going to be able to have diesel,” said Director of Transportation Clay Hobbs. “The federal government has announced that in 2027, they're going to further restrict the amount of carbon that an engine can produce.”

School districts can still operate the diesel buses they have when that time comes, Hobbs said, but they “can’t purchase any more going forward.”

The district has about 80 propane buses, 288 diesel buses and 10 gas-powered buses.