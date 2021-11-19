More propane school buses are coming to Hall. But how will they get fueled?

The school bus fleet in Hall County is becoming progressively greener, following the purchase of 10 new propane buses at roughly $100,000 a piece.
The purchase is part of a broader effort to make school buses more environmentally friendly — driven in part by federal regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions — though propane buses also tend to be more reliable and cost efficient, officials said.
“Most people in our industry are realizing that there will come a time when we're not going to be able to have diesel,” said Director of Transportation Clay Hobbs. “The federal government has announced that in 2027, they're going to further restrict the amount of carbon that an engine can produce.”
School districts can still operate the diesel buses they have when that time comes, Hobbs said, but they “can’t purchase any more going forward.”
The district has about 80 propane buses, 288 diesel buses and 10 gas-powered buses.
One problem with the recent order of propane buses, however, is that they may not have any place to fuel.
Around the summer of next year, the buses should be ready for North Hall, where the buses are oldest, but none of the campuses are suitable for a fueling station. The campuses are too packed and the topography is too hilly.
“But the other thing is (the fueling stations) have to be fairly centrally located,” Superintendent Will Schofield said. The district receives a rebate on propane from the federal government, but the cost of driving to a faraway fueling station could offset some of the savings.
“I mean, you put one down by Riverbend Elementary and the buses that are up at Wauka Mountain end up spending 25 minutes going down to get fuel,” Schofield said.
The district has three propane fueling stations, one at the transportation department, one between Chestatee High and Middle and another at the East Hall football stadium.
Schofield said they are considering a number of options for the new station, though “none of them are ideal.”
“We’ve got a couple places around the North Hall middle-school, high-school complex. One would be off of Rilla Road where we've currently got a little land and a recreation football practice field.” He added that there is probably also some space near the northern exit of North Hall High School, but they’re concerned about creating more traffic.
In the short term, the district will likely use the new propane buses at schools that have access to a fueling station and swap some of North Hall’s older diesel buses with newer ones in another part of the district.
The shift to propane buses hit some roadblocks early on. Officials were displeased at first because they had not accounted for the fact that while propane burns much cleaner than diesel, extra filtration is needed. After adding secondary filters, Hobbs said, they haven't had many issues since.
But propane may only be a short-term plan.
“Natural gas is what we ought to be looking at,” Schofield said, adding the United States sits atop massive reservoirs of natural gas. “I would like to think 10 to 20 years from now that a lot of commercial transit vehicles would be running on natural gas. We're just not quite there yet.”