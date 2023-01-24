Mobile bus tracking app is down for some Hall parents. Here’s when it could be back up

The myStop mobile app Hall County parents use to track their child’s bus is expected to be back up Wednesday.

Clay Hobbs, director of transportation for Hall County Schools, said the problem appears to affect parents who use Verizon, which damaged a local communication line during construction last week. It’s not clear how many parents are impacted.

Hobbs said parents have been calling his office to report the app is not working since Thursday.

He said he expects the app to be working for all 3,200 users by Wednesday.