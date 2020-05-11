Messages of thanks and waves through windows as school supplies returned

“We have a very, very supportive parent group,” said fifth grade teacher Michelle Blaylock. “So we just felt like we needed to show them some appreciation.”

Blaylock said it was important to her and the rest of the teaching staff to communicate that they understood the parents’ struggles.

Despite much of the community suffering from the effects of COVID-19 throughout the last couple months of the school year, Blaylock said Spout Springs students were almost always at their virtual classes on time.

“We realize that some of these parents have lost their jobs,” Blaylock said. “Some of them are going through some very challenging times that we don’t really know about. But yet, every day, these kids have been logged in. They’re doing their digital assignments. They’re logging into their Zoom meetings with their teachers. … (the parents) have been a very, very important part. They’ve done a great job.”

Mia Yeager, parent of a kindergarten student at Spout Springs, said both she and her kids enjoyed the unexpected welcome waiting for them at the school.

“I thought it was very special and meaningful,” she said. “I feel like (the teachers) are the ones that really have done most of the work. But it did make me feel special.”