Meet the Cherokee Bluff High student who organized beauty pageant and raised over $20K for students without moms

In all, $21,503 was donated to Students Without Mothers, a Mableton-based nonprofit that provides scholarships to college-bound high schoolers who have lost their mothers.

“I've always been someone who really understands and I think views education as probably the best opportunity for someone, and I know that education isn't something that everyone has access to,” Naomi said.

“She's very aware that there are plenty of students that would love to continue their education, but have many, many hurdles in their way,” said her mother, Allyson Jones, an English teacher at the school.

It may have been a beauty pageant, but looks were not one of the scoring criteria.

“So everything was just about confidence, being well spoken, their ability to show what they're passionate about, things like that,” Naomi said.

Senior Macie Heaton was named Miss Cherokee Bluff and received a $1,000 scholarship from a local business, and winners were chosen in each of the other grade levels as well.

Ella Pennington, Miss Cherokee Bluff (junior)

Hannah Jones, Miss Cherokee Bluff (sophomore)

Jessie Carpenter, Miss Cherokee Bluff (freshman)

When asked why she thinks she won, Heaton, who wants to be a special education teacher, said, “I just think that I won because I showed my real personality and who I actually am, and didn't try to act like anyone else.”

“I think we were able to help a lot of girls kind of try new things at our school and maybe step out of their comfort zone,” Naomi said. “I was really excited to see the girls do that. Also, I was new to a school and I got to meet a lot of new people.”

She and her mother hope that the beauty pageant will continue for years to come.

“We hope that this becomes an amazing tradition at Cherokee Bluff High School,” Allyson said. “We're already thinking we might have to find a bigger venue next year.”