Many kids have no clue where their food comes from. This event is changing that

This might have been a precocious bunch, because many kids, studies show, don’t have a clue where their food comes from.

“Overall, children’s knowledge of food production processes appears to be surprisingly limited,” according to a study in the Journal of Environmental Psychology that asked 176 children ages 4-7 to identify whether common foods were derived from plants or animals.

Well over one-third of children believed that bacon, hot dogs and hamburgers came from plants, and nearly half of them said French fries came from animals.

“Even chicken nuggets, a food that has an animal in its name, were categorized as a plant-based food by more than a third of the children in our sample,” the researchers said.

“There's a very large number of children in Hall County that have no idea where their food comes from or what the clothes on their back are made from,” said Tabitha Brinson, a member of the Hall County Cattlemen’s Association and a representative of the University of Georgia’s local extension office for agriculture education.

That’s why an event like “Ag Day” — an educational fair in which elementary students learn about the food system — is more important than it might seem.

“If the next generation is going to continue to feed, clothe and sustain the world, they need to know about agriculture and all that's involved,” Brinson said.

The 13th annual Ag Day returned on Tuesday after a three-year hiatus due the coronavirus pandemic, this year at New Holland Leadership Academy, an elementary school in Gainesville — located, naturally enough, on Barn Street.

Gathering in a field behind the school, about 300 students grades 3-5 rotated among a dozen stations throughout the day.

“Students are able to touch animals at a petting zoo, learn about pollution and soil conservation, try to rope a calf, learn about the process of milking a cow and look at large farming equipment,” Brinson said.

There was even a “Mobile Dary Classroom,” where students learned how to milk a live cow. As it pulled out of the parking lot around noon, the cow in the trailer let out two big “Moos!”

“These kids see and read about these things in books, on YouTube and TikTok but with this event, they can actually see and sometimes touch it,” Brinson said. “Volunteers from various organizations and companies pull together to bring this education and hands-on experience to students that, otherwise, may never see a live cow or chicken in their life.”

Participating groups included the Hall County Cattlemen’s Association, Georgia Farm Bureau, Hall County Master Gardeners, Georgia Poultry Laboratory Network, Georgia Forestry Commission and Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“Can anybody tell me what trees are good for?” Mark Madrey of the Forestry Commission asked a group of students.

“Oxygen!” many of them answered.

“Squirrels build a house in it!” another blurred out.

As the day wrapped up, a few students shared their thoughts about Ag Day.

“The petting zoo,” said fifth grader Fabain Reyes when asked to name his favorite station. “I liked the animals and how it was interactive. You got to feed the animals and pet them and brush them.”

The white sheep was his favorite.

“I just really liked his fluff and how he was chill,” he said.

Fifth grader Zada Summerour enjoyed the Hall County Master Gardeners station.

“I liked the way they explained how seeds grow and how it sprouts into different stages in its life,” she said. “They gave me a green bean seed … and I’m going to cook it and grow it.”

Fifth grader Mario Garcia was able to rope two mock head of cattle.

“We had to experience how cowboys did it,” he said. “It was a fun experience.”



