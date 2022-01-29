'Little businesses on the playground' - Local students demonstrate innovation at technology fair

Numerous elementary and middle school students from the Hall County School District presented their projects Friday at the 2022 Technology Fair, showcasing their websites, songs, podcasts, graphic designs and more.
Samantha Honeycutt and Phoebe Owens, seventh graders at North Hall Middle who won first place for internet applications grades 7-8, presented their publishing website.
“The idea of the site was to provide a place where young authors could go and get their books published and maybe make them feel more like a professional writer,” Owens said. “We’ve both kind of been young entrepreneurs and bouncing ideas back and forth since we were really young.”
“We'd come up with little businesses on the playground, or pretty much anywhere,” Honeycutt said.
Logan Westbrooks and Jobe Freeman, fifth graders at Martin Technology Academy, won first place for video production grades 5-6. They presented their news show, a spinoff of “Bill Nye the Science Guy” called “Jobe and I the Science Guy,” which airs during morning announcements.
“Our fourth grade teacher mentioned it basically as a joke, ‘I’d love to see these kids in a science coat,’” Westbrooks said.
“And then we took it literal and made ‘Jobe and I the Science Guy,’” Freeman said.
In one of their episodes, they demonstrated the water cycle by making a cloud in a bottle.
“One of the beautiful things that we love about tech fair is the opportunity to build confidence in our students to give them that opportunity to showcase their skill,” said Jill Kelly, media specialist at Martin Technology Academy. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to build leadership, presentation skills, as our students continue to grow academically, socially, and we want them to be leaders who are comfortable speaking, and building the interpersonal skill set as well.”
John Millar, an eighth grader who won first place for 3D modeling in grades 7-8, presented a three-dimensional model of the infrastructure surrounding the North Hall High School football field, including the bleachers, the field house and the parking lot.
“In technology class we had a project designing a stadium, and it wasn't really a massive project, but I kind of wanted to take it to the next level,” he said. “Before I knew it, I had this really fun thing that I was enjoying.”
Greg Vitek, chair of the workforce development taskforce for the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, said the fair is an excellent opportunity to recognize students’ talents and prepare them for the workforce.
“We all leave this process feeling really good about the kids,” he said. “In the world today, you wonder about where it's going, and to see this and to hear the kids, we are very reassured.”