'Little businesses on the playground' - Local students demonstrate innovation at technology fair

Samantha Honeycutt and Phoebe Owens, seventh graders at North Hall Middle who won first place for internet applications grades 7-8, presented their publishing website.

“The idea of the site was to provide a place where young authors could go and get their books published and maybe make them feel more like a professional writer,” Owens said. “We’ve both kind of been young entrepreneurs and bouncing ideas back and forth since we were really young.”

“We'd come up with little businesses on the playground, or pretty much anywhere,” Honeycutt said.