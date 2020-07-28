Library system prepares to open renovated Gainesville branch

The renovated Gainesville library could be ready in mid-September, and next week, staff will begin moving the collection to the new space.
Since spring 2019, the Gainesville branch of the Hall County Library System has been housed at a temporary location at 100 Brenau Ave. The library building on Main Street, which is about 50 years old, will be getting new flooring, paint, floor-to-ceiling windows, additional study rooms and a dedicated storytime room. The spiral staircase will remain, and the children’s section will be located further back in the library.
Library Director Lisa MacKinney said the library system has not yet decided how the renovated Gainesville branch will operate when it is ready and is monitoring local COVID-19 data to make decisions about reopening. Library branches are currently open for computer use by appointment and book pickup orders. Passport and notary services are also available by appointment, MacKinney said.
While the library system’s genealogy and local history collections had been housed at the North Hall Technology Center during the renovations, the collection is now being moved to its new dedicated space at the renovated Gainesville branch, MacKinney said. Monday, July 27 was the last day to make an appointment for the genealogy and local history room at North Hall.
MacKinney said staff will begin most of the moving for the Gainesville collection the week of Aug. 3, and moving everything to the renovated space will take most of August.
The renovations are being funded by a $2 million grant from the University System of Georgia and about $3 million in city of Gainesville impact fees and county special purpose local option sales tax dollars.