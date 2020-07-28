Library system prepares to open renovated Gainesville branch

The renovated Gainesville library could be ready in mid-September, and next week, staff will begin moving the collection to the new space.



Since spring 2019, the Gainesville branch of the Hall County Library System has been housed at a temporary location at 100 Brenau Ave. The library building on Main Street, which is about 50 years old, will be getting new flooring, paint, floor-to-ceiling windows, additional study rooms and a dedicated storytime room. The spiral staircase will remain, and the children’s section will be located further back in the library.