Lanier College & Career Academy graduation 2020, a photo gallery

Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.
Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.
Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.
Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.
Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.
Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.
Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.
Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.
Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.
Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.
Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.
Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.
Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.