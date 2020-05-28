BREAKING
State of emergency extended, but moves made to reopen bars, bring back sports
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Lanier College & Career Academy graduation 2020, a photo gallery
LCCA Graduation 2020 12.jpg

Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.

by Scott Rogers
LCCA Graduation 2020 13.jpg

Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.

by Scott Rogers
LCCA Graduation 2020 11.jpg

Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.

by Scott Rogers
LCCA Graduation 2020 9.jpg

Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.

by Scott Rogers
LCCA Graduation 2020 10.jpg

Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.

by Scott Rogers
LCCA Graduation 2020 8.jpg

Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.

by Scott Rogers
LCCA Graduation 2020 6.jpg

Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.

by Scott Rogers
LCCA Graduation 2020 4.jpg

Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.

by Scott Rogers
LCCA Graduation 2020 7.jpg

Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.

by Scott Rogers
LCCA Graduation 2020 1.jpg

Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.

by Scott Rogers
LCCA Graduation 2020 5.jpg

Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.

by Scott Rogers
LCCA Graduation 2020 3.jpg

Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.

by Scott Rogers
LCCA Graduation 2020 2.jpg

Lanier College Career Academy graduating seniors hold their commencement Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the school parking lot. One at a time, seniors exit their cars to walk across an outdoor stage and receive their diploma. At the end of the ceremony, all students will exit their cars for a group tassel turning.

by Scott Rogers