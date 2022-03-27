Lanier Christian Academy is growing. This is their plan to serve more students

Enrollment has exploded in the last couple of years at Lanier Christian Academy, a religious private school in Flowery Branch. There’s only one problem: They’re out of space.



“We’re just going as fast as we can, and we're having a hard time keeping up with the demand for the school's growth,” said David Roberts, director of institutional advancement.

Before the pandemic struck, they projected 350 students. Now they have 470 and are projecting 550 come fall.

How will the school handle its burgeoning student population? Cue the campus master plan.