Lanier Christian Academy is growing. This is their plan to serve more students

Enrollment has exploded in the last couple of years at Lanier Christian Academy, a religious private school in Flowery Branch. There’s only one problem: They’re out of space.
“We’re just going as fast as we can, and we're having a hard time keeping up with the demand for the school's growth,” said David Roberts, director of institutional advancement.
Before the pandemic struck, they projected 350 students. Now they have 470 and are projecting 550 come fall.
How will the school handle its burgeoning student population? Cue the campus master plan.
At present, the school doesn’t even have a campus of its own — it rents the Chestnut Mountain Church on Strickland Road. There is a modular building on the backside of the parking lot and seven individual units as well.
But over the next three decades, Lanier plans to progressively undergo a dramatic transformation. A 36-acre plot of land right next to the church would in time become a bustling campus that can accommodate as many as 1,200 students, at a cost of $55 to $60 million.
“Now, we have a campus that's right next to where we're renting, and we're able to kind of slowly grow from where we are to where we're going to be,” Roberts said.
The campus master plan includes two academic buildings, a competition gym, an arts center that doubles as a chapel, a multipurpose building and a football-soccer field.
They’ve cleared some trees and demolished some of the old buildings and hope to receive permits from the county in the coming months. They’re working with an engineering company called Foothills Design and are putting out bids for an architect.
The first phase will entail grading, construction of the football field and the academic building. They plan to have phase one complete by December, though they’re still trying to raise another $1 million before then. Next they will begin working on the multipurpose building, which will have 16 classrooms, a gym, cafeteria and fine arts center.
Roberts said they’re trying to fund the expansion without incurring any debt. Funding is coming from private donors, he said, and they are not increasing tuition. Twenty-four of the 36 acres for the new campus were donated.
They’ve raised $7 million in the last three years, and in that time, they doubled their donor pool from 500 to over 1,000. Roberts said 90% of the money comes from 10% of their donors.
He said private school enrollment has gone up across the country due to a number of factors, one being population growth in the area. Another has to do with the pandemic. According to Roberts, many parents have grown tired of the restrictions and mandates imposed by local public schools, or decided to opt out of public schooling when classes went virtual.
“I can’t tell you which one of those factors weighs in the most, but I think they all matter,” he said. “I think the growth is a big deal. I think the area’s just booming down here in South Hall. ... And there's a good market for Christian education here.”