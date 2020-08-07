Lanier Christian Academy administration says “so far, so good” on return to school Friday

“Normally on the first day of school, you’ve got kids trickling into class 15, 20 minutes late because they’re hugging and kissing mama before the first day and taking pictures,” he said. “But not today.”

Masks are not required for students, but are “strongly recommended during class changes,” according to the school return guidelines posted on the Lanier Christian Academy website, and Roberts said he observed “the vast majority of our kids” wearing protective face coverings upon arrival to school Friday morning.

Inside classrooms, desks are all spaced at least 3 feet apart. In hallways during classroom transitions, students are instructed to walk on one side or the other, depending on the direction they’re moving, and teachers have been asked to give gentle reminders to students not to bunch up while moving from classroom to classroom, according to Roberts. As of late Friday morning, he had not noticed any issues with the school’s procedures.

“So far, so good,” he said.