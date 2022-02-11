Solving the world’s problems, one LEGO at a time: Lakeview robotics team's core values shine at state competition

This year’s theme was CARGO CONNECT, which focused on improving the transportation of products and getting them from point A to point B as quickly and efficiently as possible.



Lakeview was the only school in North Georgia to make it to the state level, according to Wade Parker, who volunteers as a coach for the school’s robotics team. He said Georgia had more than 380 teams this year, more than any other state.

“So it’s always been very high competition,” he said.

They finished 12th overall and took home the first-place trophy for core values, the category that measures how well the kids work together. The other categories were robot design, robot competition and a design project related to the theme.

For their project, the students came up with a reusable box that would cut down on cardboard waste.

“This year they designed a new packaging method that will remove 25% of all the cardboard waste out of all of our landfills by coming up with a recyclable box Amazon and other people can use,” Parker said.