Lakeview plans return to class Aug. 19

Lakeview Academy will return to in-person learning as planned on Aug. 19, according to a news release issued Friday from the school.

The private Gainesville school has also established a “COVID-19 task force” of eight people who will advise Lakeview leadership on the best practices to keep students, faculty and staff safe. Lakeview is also preparing a “robust contingency plan” that would help the school transition to a hybrid learning environment involving some school from home and some in-person instruction.

Lakeview has based its preparations for the return to school on guidance provided by the CDC, the World Health Organization, the Georgia Department of Health as well as the local medical community, according to the news release.