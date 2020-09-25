Lakeview Academy unveils $2.5M renovated football stadium, new facilities

Heavy rain could not wash away the optimism at Lakeview Academy Friday morning, as school officials cut the ribbon on the school’s newly renovated football stadium and new facilities.

Among the umbrella-toting guests and school officials was Head of School Kirsty Montgomery, who said she saw plenty of positives on the horizon for Lakeview Academy despite taking on her role in the middle of a global pandemic. Montgomery was named as the new school head late last year but assumed the role in July.

“This does mark the start, I think, of really great things to come for Lakeview,” she said. “I’ve inherited a wonderful school.”

An earlier ribbon cutting on the new athletic facility was postponed along with a home football game, both scheduled for Sept. 4, after two coaches exhibited symptoms of COVID-19. Those coaches have since tested negative for the virus.