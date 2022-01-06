Lakeview Academy head of school to leave in June

Montgomery told The Times she and her husband moved to Gainesville pre-pandemic “with full intentions of our children coming down.”

“We know that the pandemic led to an increase in social-emotional and mental illness in young people, and our children were no exception,” Montgomery said in a statement. “Restrictions on travel made it difficult for us to go back and forth to support our children through wave after wave of challenges.”

The family plans to move back to Chicago, where Montgomery is taking a new position at an independent secondary school. When reached by The Times, she said she couldn’t disclose the name of the school because the school has not made the announcement yet.

Montgomery and her husband, Chris Hasselbring, who is on the school’s fine arts staff, will continue their school responsibilities until June 30.

“I love Lakeview and I don’t want to leave,” Montgomery said, but she said she must do what is right for the family.

“Chris and I made the move to Gainesville and Lakeview because we saw a passion for learning at the academy and a family atmosphere that was palpable,” Montgomery said in the statement. “We had enormous hopes for the future and were excited to make the move.”

John Simpson, who had served as the interim head of school before Montgomery’s arrival, was named as the new head of school by the Lakeview board of directors.

Montgomery served just over two years as the head of school after being named in November 2019.

“Kirsty’s decision was not an easy one for her to make, and we are saddened to lose her as head of school,” said Jay Kilroy, chairman of the Lakeview Board of Directors, in a statement. “Her achievements in the last two years have been remarkable and extensive. The most significant is her leadership through the pandemic that resulted in Lakeview staying open for in-person learning virtually every day of the last 18 months. We are grateful and appreciative for all that Kirsty has done for Lakeview, and we wish her and her family all the best.”

Kilroy did not return a call for comment from The Times Thursday, Jan. 6.