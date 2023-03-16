Lakeview Academy among three Georgia teams advancing to robotics world championship

The Lakeview Academy highschool robotics team is advancing to the world championship of the FIRST Tech Challenge, an international robotics competition, the private school in Gainesville announced.

“We are incredibly proud of these students,” said John Simpson, Lakeview’s head of school. “The team has advanced to state competition six years, but this is the team’s first trip to the international competition. It’s a huge accomplishment for the students and Lakeview.”

Lakeview competed against 34 other teams from around the state, and only three other teams from Georgia qualified for the FIRST World Championship.

Lakeview will be among over 400 teams from around the world competing at the 32nd annual championship. The FIRST championship is the culmination of a youth robotics competition season and is an annual celebration of science, technology, engineering and math.

FIRST was founded in 1989 by inventor and entrepreneur Dean Kamen, who was disappointed in the number of students, particularly women and minorities, who pursued science and technology careers.

The six team members who will make the trip to Houston are Dylan Mulka, Henry Stewart, Scott Rivenbark, Adam Lauzon, Emilia Horton and Lara Martins de Oliveira.