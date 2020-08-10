Kids at Elachee Nature Academy will be outside even more this year

Monday was the first day of the school year at Elachee, and while schools of all levels have scrambled to adjust their curriculums and protocols to keep kids safe from COVID-19, it’s been a seamless transition for the nature-based program, according to director of schools Melissa Reid.



Prior to this year, Reid said Elachee students would spend around 60% of their time outside learning. In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the school plans to bump that up to around 90% to 95% this year, according to Reid.

Students are outside for lunch and snack times and even go on regular hikes, incorporating exercise into the curriculum. Reid said while the decreased risk of spreading COVID-19 is a positive of outdoor classes, learning outside provides plenty of benefits for young children that have nothing to do with the pandemic.

“Getting to be outdoors, they learn to feel an appreciation for nature,” she said. “These kids come away from here and they continue playing outside. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Monday’s lesson on spiders is the type Reid said the pre-K and K-1 students at Elachee go through every day. The school’s experiential teaching strategy is far from the norm for early education, but Reid said it is much more effective at getting kids to retain the material they learn.