Kemp orders all public schools closed March 18-31

Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday issued an executive order closing all public primary, secondary and post-secondary schools from March 18 to March 31.

This extends closures for many school systems, which were already closed and/or conducting online learning.

"To keep our students, teachers, and administrators safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, I am ordering the closure of all public elementary, secondary, and post-secondary schools in Georgia from March 18, 2020 to March 31, 2020," Kemp said in an emailed release. "This measure is critical to reducing local transmission in communities across our state, and I ask Georgians to continue to follow best practices - washing their hands regularly, isolating the elderly and chronically ill, and avoiding large events if possible - in the days and weeks ahead."

Gainesville City Schools and Hall County Schools were closed this week, with Hall conducting online learning.

Most colleges and universities, including the University System of Georgia were already closed or conducting online learning.