Jim Syfan appointed to Board of Regents

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday afternoon the appointment of two new members to the University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents, Gainesville’s Jim Syfan and Alpharetta’s Richard “Tim” Evans.
Syfan will represent the 9th Congressional District and Evans the 6th Congressional District for the university system’s 19-member board. They replace Kessel Stelling Jr. and Philip Wilheit, whose seven-year terms ended this month.
"For many years as strong business leaders, Tim Evans and Jim Syfan have worked hard to make their communities and our state better," Kemp said. "With decades of experience, they are eminently qualified for these posts, and I am honored to name them to the Board of Regents to serve our top-ranked university system.”
Syfan is the CEO of Syfan Logistics in Gainesville and is an active member of the Hall County community, serving on the Hall County Clean Task Force, the Hall County Technological Committee, the Gainesville-Hall County Economic Development Council and the committee on Unification and Development for the City of Gainesville. In 2020, Kemp appointed Syfan to serve as a member of the Lake Lanier Islands Development Authority.
Evans founded General Contractors in 2001. In 2009, he founded the Silver Lining Foundation, which has provided grants and scholarships to disadvantaged college students, financial support for afterschool programs in rural communities.