Jamie Hitzges named next principal of East Hall Middle School

Jamie Hitzges was approved as the next principal of East Hall Middle School and will follow Jeff Chandler who is retiring at the end of the school year.
Hitzges has been the principal at Chicopee Woods Elementary since 2017, when he first started working in Hall County, according to a press release from Hall County Schools.
Superintendent Will Schofield recommended Hitzges to the Hall County Board of Education, which approved the hire in a 3-0 vote with Nath Morris and Bill Thompson absent.
Hitzges taught elementary school in Florida and Georgia from 1996 to 2008, the press release states, and he worked as an assistant principal for instruction at West Jackson Intermediate School starting in 2008. He transferred to North Jackson Elementary in 2011 to serve as principal, and he was promoted to assistant superintendent of finance and operations for Jackson County Schools in 2012.
“I am so excited to join the East Hall Middle School family,” said Hitzges in a written statement. “I am a firm believer that any one person can change the outlook for a student. With this in mind, I look forward to serving and collaborating with the East Hall community as we strive to reach ‘Every Child. Every Day’.”
He joined Hall County Schools in 2017.
“East Hall Middle School will benefit immensely from Dr. Hitzges’ leadership,” said Schofield in a written statement. “He understands the importance of relationships — how they build a foundation for community, for school culture, and for the instruction necessary to challenge students at all levels.”