‘It was a dream come true.’ Hall’s teacher of the year shares about passion for STEM learning

The classroom has always served as a second home for Susan Howard, and that’s the kind of experience she tries to replicate for her students.



In only her second year as a teacher in Hall County, she has been named the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year for Hall County Schools.

A self-professed Army brat with a military father, Howard moved around a lot as a child, staying in Georgia for the most part but also living in Pennsylvania and Hawaii.

“It was tough, and I think that's one reason why it's so important to me as a teacher to make sure my classroom is a positive and happy place,” she said. “It was very important to me that every time we moved, the teacher was happy I was there and made me feel welcome. That was important, and that has made me very aware of how I react and respond to children as a teacher.”

She credits a moment of divine intervention for her role as the sole teacher for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math at Lanier Elementary School.