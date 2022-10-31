'It puts UNG on the map': How students won an international competition against Oxford University

As Russia’s war against Ukraine enters its ninth month, a team of students at the University of North Georgia are proposing innovative ways of combating disinformation in the warring countries.

Those students recently beat out the likes of Oxford University in the “Countering Disinformation Challenge,” a virtual international competition hosted jointly by NATO and the William & Mary Global Innovation Challenge.

“It puts UNG on the map,” said Bibek Chand, assistant professor of political science and international affairs. “We beat out universities from across the world.”

Competing students came from two universities in England, Oxford and Keele, as well as Nottingham Trent University in the United States and the American University in Cairo, Egypt.

“It was incredibly wonderful to participate with these students and be able to prove that we are on par with these large name schools such as Oxford,” said Gabriella Bartlett, a senior at UNG who wants to pursue a career in international law. “It really just proves that there is more to UNG students than one would assume.”

Following Russia’s invasion in February, the European Union banned two of Russia’s leading state-run media outlets, and U.S. media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram followed suit, saying they would also ban the outlets. But Russia has found ways around these restrictions, according to reports from the Associated Press.

Bartlett and her team simulated a six-hour NATO planning session and then presented for three minutes to a panel of judges made up of NATO officials, military personnel, policy strategists and professors. Teams were judged on feasibility and effectiveness, creativity, privacy, sustainability and fiscal pragmatism.

Bartlett’s team offered a two-pronged proposal. First, they proposed using NATO-funded satellites to provide greater internet access to Ukrainian citizens and armed forces. Second, NATO would collaborate with private companies to provide Russian citizens access to virtual private networks that are not controlled by the Kremlin.

“Ukrainian civilians having access to the internet, we would want them obviously to be able to have the ability to spread and disseminate correct and accurate information about the conflict, but also communicate with their Russian friends and families, as we know there's a lot of cross-cultural and familial ties between the two states,” Bartlett said.

As for providing Russian citizens with VPNs, she explained, “VPNs are already widely accessible in Russia. It’s just a matter of the funding.” She noted that NATO already partners with two digital communications companies and could use the existing partnerships to provide greater access to VPNs in Russia.

Her team suggested that funding could be drawn from the Charter of the Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic, known as DIANA, an initiative approved in April that will see NATO partner with the private sector and invest 1 billion euros to strengthen its technological capabilities.

“For many students, this was just a wonderful opportunity to network with officials who actually are doing the planning behind the scenes in NATO,” Chand said.



