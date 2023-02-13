'It helps with mental health': This elementary school PTO raised $65K for fitness-style playground

They cut the ribbon Monday morning.

Children ages 6-10 spent an extra 1.4 hours each day looking at a screen after the onset of the pandemic, according to a meta-analysis published by The Lancet last year that looked at 89 studies from around the world. That is the largest increase in screen time of any age group.

The study found that the more time kids spend looking at their screens, the less they sleep, the poorer their diet and the worse their mental health.

“Teaching some of the stuff we lost with COVID, how to socialize and connect with others and be physically active,” said Jared Belew, principal at Spout Springs, one of Hall County’s 20 elementary schools. “It helps with mental health.”

Gina Nuzzo, PTO president, said children help raise money for a new project every year as part of their Seminole Sprint fundraiser by soliciting donations from family members and neighbors.

This year, she said, they wanted to do something a little different.

“They have a whole playground over there with slides and all of that fun stuff,” she said. “The goal was to give them something to play on but where they’re still moving but not running down a slide.”

“It’s just a very cool concept,” she said. “Maybe we start a trend.”

ExoFit Outdoor Fitness manufactures outdoor fitness equipment for parks and schools not unlike what you might find in a commercial gym. Their ExoKids line provides equipment specifically designed for kids under the age of 13, such as the Double Leg Press, The Air Skier and balance beams.

“I really like it. I think it’s like fun and stuff,” said Nuzzo’s fourth-grade daughter Gia. Her favorite machine is the Air Skier, where kids stand on a small platform and swing back and forth. “I was really surprised how well it worked out and how it was all grass and now it’s a playground.”

Former PTO president Nikki Bowen said TurfMark, a Flowery Branch-based company, provided about $2,000 of mulch for free.

“We have a very supportive community,” she said.

When asked to name her favorite machine, Bowen’s second-grade daughter Reese said, “The thing where you go side to side.”

“I like everything,” she said.