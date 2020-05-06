This iconic oak is back home in a new form at Lanier College & Career Academy

The iconic red oak tree that once graced Lanier College & Career Academy at The Oaks has returned home.

In December 2016, the tree — which lived to around 150 years old — was cut down.

Rhonda Samples, executive director of the school that offers nontraditional opportunities to Hall County high schoolers, said at the time that the tree was rotting and posed a safety hazard to the school.

“We nurtured it since the school was built in 2010, and we had an arborist,” she said. “We did everything we could to try to save it.”

The salvaged pieces were transformed by Marty Weck, a Flowery Branch-based artisan, into two benches and a dining room table, which now sit in the school.