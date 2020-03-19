How UNG is adjusting to online learning

As the numbers of COVID-19 cases swell in Georgia, universities are adapting to their new online learning environments.

Students from the University of North Georgia will begin this virtual instruction on Monday, March 30.

Sylvia Carson, UNG’s executive director of communications, said faculty are in the process of moving their course content and assignments to D2L, a distance learning platform used across the University System of Georgia.

“This is a tool that is already familiar to many faculty and students,” Carson said. “For those faculty less familiar with the platform, the university is providing an array of training and support to prepare for remote instruction by March 30.”

Starting Thursday, March 19, most of the university’s buildings will require a card or key access, since most offices are running with reduced on-site staffing, according to UNG’s website.

Carson said residence halls will be closed with minimal exceptions for students unable to return home. This includes international students and those who would be homeless without university housing.

As more guidance comes in from the University System of Georgia, Carson said UNG will provide information relating to refunds for housing, dining and other services.

“In the interim, we request that students wait for university officials to contact them,” she said.

For regular updates from UNG, visit ung.edu/landing/coronavirus.php