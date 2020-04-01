How UNG is adjusting to online courses

Transforming an entire college’s courses to online in two weeks isn’t the easiest of feats.



Like other higher education institutions in the state, the University of North Georgia has quickly shifted gears and entered the virtual world.

“The last two weeks has been an effort of everyone working together to get classes created online,” said Chaudron Gille, UNG’s provost and senior vice president of academic affairs. “I am very proud of the faculty and staff of the university and how hard they’re working as we adapt.”

Eugene Van Sickle, the university’s assistant vice president of student success initiatives, said UNG recently sent out a survey to better understand the challenges ahead with virtual learning.

He said the data showed that around 42% of the institution’s students have never taken an online class.