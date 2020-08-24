How many are absent from school due to COVID? Hall releases numbers

Parents and others can view just how many COVID-19 absences are being reported at their Hall County school thanks to a tracker on the district’s website.

Those interested can click the banner labeled “Existing COVID positive absences at schools” on the main page of the district’s website to view data on how many students and staff members per school are absent due to a positive COVID-19 test. On Monday, the total among all the district’s schools was 25, with South Hall Middle School reporting the most cases at five total.

In a YouTube video released on Monday, Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield said the data would be updated daily.