How many are absent from school due to COVID? Hall releases numbers

Parents and others can view just how many COVID-19 absences are being reported at their Hall County school thanks to a tracker on the district’s website.
Those interested can click the banner labeled “Existing COVID positive absences at schools” on the main page of the district’s website to view data on how many students and staff members per school are absent due to a positive COVID-19 test. On Monday, the total among all the district’s schools was 25, with South Hall Middle School reporting the most cases at five total.
In a YouTube video released on Monday, Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield said the data would be updated daily.
The sheet also includes data on of the percentage of students whose temperatures were checked at various schools, as well as results of voluntary random COVID-19 tests performed.
“We firmly believe that mitigation practices, that testing and tracing are the way that we will stay ahead of this pandemic, so that we can continue to meet the needs of our boys and girls,” Schofield said in the video.
The district returned to school Monday on a hybrid schedule.