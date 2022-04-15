How local school systems are making sure not just teachers but all employees receive a bonus





For example, employees do not qualify if they were hired after Kemp signed the budget on March 16, officials for Gainesville and Hall school systems said. Employees who do qualify include teachers, counselors, superintendents, principals, health workers, nutrition staff, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, media and technology personnel and psychologists. Contract workers, which include custodians in both the Gainesville and Hall County school systems, do not qualify.

Hall County Schools has about 3,400 full-time and part-time employees, about 900 of whom do not qualify for the $2,000 bonus.

Brown said about half of those 900 employees will still receive the full bonus, while the other half will receive between $500 and $1000, depending on the number of hours they work.

“We want to be fair and be cognizant of the taxpayer money at the same time,” he said. But the school board is adamant, he added, that all employees receive some degree of compensation.

Hall employees will receive their bonuses at the end of April.

All 950 Gainesville school employees, both part-time and full-time, received the full $2,000 bonus before spring break last week, regardless of whether they qualified.

Providing extra bonuses, though, will come at a significant cost to both school systems, officials said.

Hall County will dip into local funds and pay between $2.5 and 3 million. For Gainesville, the cost is just under $700,000, taken from federal coronavirus relief funds.

Also part of Kemp’s budget, full-time teachers will receive a $2,000 salary bump in fiscal year 2023, rounding out his promise in 2018 to give them a $5,000 raise during his first term.

“In September, the $2,000 raise would come into effect for all (full-time) teachers,” Brown said. For teachers who work less than full time, the raise will be proportional to the number of hours they work. A teacher who works the equivalent of 20 hours a week, for example, would get $1,000.

The same is true for Gainesville, Superintendent Jeremy Williams said.

Both school systems said they are also planning pay raises for all school employees, not just teachers, though they haven’t hammered out the numbers yet. Contracted workers, such as custodians or therapists, would not be included.

“All of our employees will receive a raise next year,” Williams said. “We made some pretty significant adjustments this school year to a lot of our classified scales — our secretaries and parapros and stuff like that — and then this next year, we'll be doing the teacher scale, as well as school nutrition and bus drivers.”



