How Kemp order could affect mask requirements for Gainesville schools

Gainesville City Schools notified staff on May 20 that masking would be optional for all vaccinated staff indoors and outdoors starting on May 24. Students are still required to wear masks indoors, Williams said.



Kemp announced the executive order during a Wednesday night appearance on Fox News, saying, “the time for mandates is over.” The executive order will go into effect May 31 and last through June 15.

“As hospitalizations, cases, deaths and percent positive tests all continue to decline — and with vaccinations on the rise — Georgians deserve to fully return to normal,” Kemp said Friday in a press release. "With safe and effective vaccines widely available and the public well-aware of all COVID-19 mitigation measures, mandates from state and local governments are no longer needed.”

Centers for Disease Control data show that COVID-19 case numbers continue to fall in the state and in Hall County. There were 15 total cases and only three deaths reported on May 27 for Hall County.

The order eliminates rules for restaurants, bars, conventions, childcare facilities and live performance venues. And the order prevents schools and school districts from using public health state of emergency authority to require workers or students to wear masks.

This executive order will likely affect whether students must wear masks indoors at Gainesville schools, Williams said.

“We continue to monitor anything that’s happening at the state and local level,” he said. “We’re still processing all of it as we speak to determine what will be best when we start back.”

Gainesville schools track staff vaccinations through the Georgia Registry of Immunization Transactions and Services portal, Williams said. But schools do not monitor whether certain individuals are vaccinated unless a specific complaint is made, he said. Administrators can verify an employee's vaccination status in the GRITS system, he said, though they have not had to do so yet.

“Right now, you’re in a position where you’re trusting your personnel that if they aren’t wearing a mask then you expect them to be vaccinated,” Williams said.

Gainesville High School hosted a public COVID-19 vaccination event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at its gymnasium. Gainesville City Schools and Hall County Schools partnered with the Northeast Georgia Health System for the event. North Georgia Physician Group officials reported that 114 people were given shots, Williams said.

Gainesville High School will host a second event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 24. The clinic uses the Pfizer vaccine.

Hall County Schools have rolled back requirements further than Gainesville City Schools as of Tuesday May 25. Hall County no longer requires masks for anyone in schools, including staff, students and visitors, Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield said Friday in a phone interview.

Because of this recent policy change, the executive order from Kemp will not affect Hall County, Schofield said.

“We’ve gone to mask optional across the board,” he said. “I don’t see where it could have any effect on us at this time.”

Hall County has made incremental changes to its mask policy in the past few weeks, including making masks optional for K-5 students on May 11. Schofield said that Hall County could have made the change to fully mask optional two to three weeks earlier but wanted to stay cautious and avoid any confusion before the end of the school year.

“Just based on the number we vaccinated in our own clinic and the reports we got, we’re thinking we’re probably over 2,000 (staff members vaccinated), so we think we’re probably at a 60% threshold,” Schofield said.



