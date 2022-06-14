How Hall Schools is changing its property tax rate

Hall County Schools announced its lowest tax rate in more than 15 years at Monday’s public budget hearing.





The proposed tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year was set at 15.99, down from 16.485 the year prior.





Jonathan Boykin, finance officer for the school system, said it’s the lowest tax rate since 2005.





Whether the lower rate will translate into savings for taxpayers depends on how much their property value rose.





Boykin said the tax digest is up 19% from last year.





Hall resident Bill Oberholtzer said the school system’s spending is “out of control” and said the millage rate should have been lowered even more.





“I can’t imagine what you’re doing with all the money,” he said to the board. He said the school is spending too much money on building new schools.





Hall County Schools is taking $15 million from its reserves to provide $3,000 raises for employees.





Superintendent Will Schofield said Monday that he doesn’t know how employees near the bottom of the pay ladder “are even surviving.”





Operational costs are also up — maintenance is up 17%, due to the increasing price of materials, and transportation is up 21%, due to the rising cost of diesel fuel.





The final budget will be adopted at 6:30 p.m. June 27 at the central office in Gainesville, 711 Green St. Two more budget hearings are scheduled earlier, one at 11:30 a.m. and the other at 6 p.m.