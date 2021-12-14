How Hall school board wants to limit effects of annexations on district





When these cities annex land, officials said, it can often be to the detriment of the district.

“We are drafting a resolution asking our local delegation to introduce legislation — not to stop municipal annexation but to stop municipal annexations’ effects on county school districts, whether it’s enrollment or tax digests,” Superintendent Will Schofield said.

Board members Nath Morris, Sam Chapman and Mark Pettitt echoed Schofield’s concerns.

Pettitt explained: “Hall County is blessed with two independent school districts, and we’ve got good friends, good neighbors there, but there is a thought, or a school of thought to our south where, ‘We’re just going to go and annex parcels, and we’re going to cherry pick high tax revenue, commercial pieces.’ And they don’t add any gifts to the system. There’s no tax burden — it’s just tax revenue. … It’s legal theft, and it’s wrong.”

Chapman said the resolution is “long overdue,” and Morris said he has looked at the issue long and hard for the past 20 years and said it’s time to “do what’s right.”

Schofield called the current legislation an “oversight” in a mid-1970s rewrite to the Georgia constitution, and he added that it’s not merely an issue of less tax revenue.

“Let’s just pretend for a minute there was an unlimited amount of resources and it didn’t matter where the money went,” he said. “The human factor — can you imagine as a family waking up one morning after a municipality made an annexation decision and being told your children’s school district changed last night because a city annexed some property? That’s what happens with the law right now. It may not be illegal, but by god it’s wrong, and we should take steps to change that.”





District hits a roadblock with CARES funds

Finance Officer Jonathan Boykin said the government changed its requirements for how school districts can use CARES funds, and thus the district will have to move some money around to account for $6 million that does not currently meet those requirements.

Pettitt said, “I guess there’s about $6 million in funds we already spent the last budget year that were approved, but the state, they’re coming back and telling us, ‘No, you can’t spend that $6 million that we’ve already approved for the purposes that you spent it for.’”

The way it works, said Boykin, is that the district spends the money and the government reimburses those funds. He said it’s largely a matter of moving some money around to meet the CARES requirements, adding that it is unlikely the government will withhold the $6 million.





Busing is still bumpy but improving

The board approved a motion to split busing responsibilities between a northern and southern section of the district, as the transportation department shuffles staff to ease the load on its current employees.

Director of Transportation Clay Hobbs said “It’s not the same job it was” 15 to 20 years ago when the district had fewer students and fewer bus routes, adding that the split into north and south will benefit the department for decades. They are adopting a model used by many other school districts, he said.

Hobbs indicated he has four upper-level staff members who are are about ready to step down, so he is preparing to hire and train replacements.

Schofield commended Hobbs and his staff for working “unbelievable hours.” Some of the staff work up to 12 hours a day.

Hobbs said his department is “still 20 (bus drivers) away from being comfortable,” but after adding some drivers, he and his crew are now “able to breathe a little bit,” though all substitutes are still regularly driving routes.





2022-23 school year calendar

The board also approved the 2022-23 school calendar, which will allow for two early release days across all grade levels. Mark Pettitt dissented, arguing that because of the effects of the pandemic, students need all the time in school they can get.

Chapman explained his yes vote, saying the days will be “better for the mental health of our instructors” by allowing them more planning time.

Kevin Bales, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, who proposed the calendar, assured Pettitt that the early release days would be “quality instruction days.”



