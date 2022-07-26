How Hall County Schools plans to improve students’ literacy rates

Hall County Schools is renewing its focus on improving literacy following the release of Milestones test scores last week.



Kevin Bales, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, spoke to the Hall County Board of Education Monday, July 25, about literacy days after release of the scores, which showed Hall County students trailing their peers across the state when it comes to reading.

In grades third through eighth, about 58% of students in Hall County read at or above their grade level, compared to the state average of about 67% for those grade levels.