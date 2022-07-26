How Hall County Schools plans to improve students’ literacy rates

Hall County Schools is renewing its focus on improving literacy following the release of Milestones test scores last week.
Kevin Bales, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, spoke to the Hall County Board of Education Monday, July 25, about literacy days after release of the scores, which showed Hall County students trailing their peers across the state when it comes to reading.
In grades third through eighth, about 58% of students in Hall County read at or above their grade level, compared to the state average of about 67% for those grade levels.
Before the pandemic, Hall students were keeping pace with the state Milestones scores, Bales told The Times last week. In the past few years, the number of students who read at or above their grade level has declined by about 8%.
Bales told board members Monday that improving literacy is one of five “non-negotiables” for the school system this year.
He presented six strategies for making students better readers. They include increased reading and writing time, more one-on-one time between teachers and students and a wider selection of texts that allow students to find books they enjoy reading.
“If you do any search of high-impact literacy standards, many of those are going to be noted in the research,” Bales said of his plan.