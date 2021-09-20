How Gainesville, Hall students performed on SAT compared to state, nation

Outperforming the national average may be especially remarkable for school districts with high poverty rates and large numbers of minority students. The Hall County School District, for example, has a poverty rate of about 50%, and the rate in Gainesville City Schools is 70%. The Gainesville student body is about 60% Hispanic, and nearly one-third of all students are categorized as English learners — the highest of any public school district in the state.



At the board of education meeting on Sept. 20, Gainesville High Principal Jamie Green said his school is “closing the gap nationally,” and he is “very proud” of that fact. He added that “participation was much more closely representative of our demographics” and said the school’s minority students scored higher than their peers nationally. Last year, for the first time, the district’s lone high school gave students the opportunity to take the SAT during regular school hours, and practice sessions were provided before the exam.

“We’re so proud of our students,” said Jeremy Williams, superintendent for Gainesville City Schools. “Last year’s class of 2021 is now attending some of the most prestigious universities in the country, and these SAT results show a small sample of their success.”

Fewer students in both districts actually took the SAT compared to last year, but that decline is consistent with both state and national trends. In Hall County the number of test takers dropped from 1,017 to 661, and at Gainesville High School from 207 to 138.