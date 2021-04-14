How 16 Panamanian valedictorians are helping enrich Brenau’s campus

The students arrived last week as part of a partnership signed in November 2020 between the school and Panama’s Institute for the Development of Human Resources.



“We are so honored to have them on our campus,” Anne Skleder, president of Brenau, said. “We’re looking forward to having them be a part of the vitality of our campus, especially as we move into the fall.”

Rosi Ponce, executive director of international strategy and partnerships at Brenau, said the cohort is composed of men and women from different parts of Panama, all of which were valedictorians at their respective high schools. IFARHU, Panama’s highest student scholarship agency, selected the members from a pool of the highest-scoring students in the best public schools across Panama.