Here’s when Hall County Schools will adopt 2023-24 budget, millage rate

The Hall County school board on Monday, April 24, released the calendar for the 2023-24 budget and millage rate.



Although property tax revenue is expected to increase significantly, officials say it will not be enough to offset added expenditures, including employee raises, higher health insurance premiums and higher transportation costs.

Superintendent Will Schofield told The Times last week that they are looking at a $13 million to $19 million deficit. It’s not clear yet whether the board will raise, lower or keep the millage rate the same. The current millage rate is 15.99.

Three public hearings will be held at the school district’s central office at 711 Green St.

Preliminary budget

5 p.m. May 15

Public hearings

6 p.m. June 12

11:30 a.m. June 26

6 p.m. June 26

Final budget and millage rate adoption