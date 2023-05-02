Here’s when Gainesville City Schools will adopt 2023-24 budget, millage rate

The Gainesville City school board on Monday, May 1, announced when it will adopt the 2023-24 budget and millage rate, as well as the dates for the three public hearings.



Superintendent Jeremy Williams said they will see the largest single-year increase in both costs and revenue in the district’s history.

In all, costs are expected to rise by about $12 million, mainly due to employee raises and new teacher hires, as well as higher state health insurance premiums, which have increased from $945 to $1,580 per month per employee.

Those costs will be partly offset by higher property tax revenues, but there will still be about a $2 million deficit, Williams said.

He said the district has about $20 million in reserve funds, which will soften the blow.

Here’s when the budget and millage rate will be adopted. The three public hearings and the final adoption will be held at the school board office at 508 Oak St.

Preliminary budget

5:30 p.m. May 15 at Public Service Building, 701 Queen City Parkway

Budget/millage rate hearings

6 p.m. June 12

11 a.m. June 20

5 p.m. June 20

Final budget/millage rate adoption