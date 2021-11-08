Here's how a $1.4 million grant UNG received will help Gainesville City Schools

A $1.4 million grant could help send first-generation Gainesville students to college over the next five years.

The University of North Georgia has partnered with Gainesville City Schools in launching a program, called Talent Search, aimed at increasing the number of disadvantaged students who enroll in college and earn a degree.



UNG, which received the grant from the U.S. Department of Education, will oversee the program, hire a director and place two advisors within the school district, with plans to enlist 500 students each year over the next five years, split between the district’s middle school and high school. The funds will also pay for tutoring, campus tours and academic advising, among other assistance.