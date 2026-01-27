Here are the winners of the Hall County Regional Tech Competition Hall County Schools elementary students gather Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center for the annual Hall County Regional Tech Fair. Students bring their own devices and peripherals and present them to judges for review. - photo by Scott Rogers The Hall County School District held its annual regional tech competition recently at the Ramsey Conference Center of Lanier Technical College in Gainesville.