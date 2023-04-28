Hall spending $2.2M on upgrades at these 8 schools

The Hall County school board recently approved $2.28 million for projects at eight schools.
All projects are scheduled for completion in August before the start of the new school year.
East Hall Middle School
What: Converting the stage in the gym to a weight room; expanding band room
How much: $1.06 million
When: August
Friendship Elementary School
What: Additional paving that will connect the front parking with the car ride line, plus additional sidewalks around building
How much: $370,000
When: August
North Hall Middle School
What: Renovations that will allow health care science to be taught in the science lab
How much: $300,000
When: August
West Hall High School
What: Adding security vestibule to the West Hall High performing arts center that is under construction; improvements to “life skills” special education classroom, which has a small kitchen and laundry area
How much: $200,000
When: August
Chestatee Academy
What: Building door and window that will connect the construction lab with the construction classroom
How much: $200,000
When: August
Flowery Branch High, Spout Springs Elementary and Ivester Early College
What: Phone and intercom upgrades, which also requires replacing the room number signage
How much: $150,000
When: August