Hall spending $2.2M on upgrades at these 8 schools
School3.jpg
Hall County school buses leave White Sulphur Elementary with a load of kindergarten students. - photo by Scott Rogers

The Hall County school board recently approved $2.28 million for projects at eight schools. 

All projects are scheduled for completion in August before the start of the new school year.  


East Hall Middle School 

What: Converting the stage in the gym to a weight room; expanding band room 

How much: $1.06 million 

When: August 


Friendship Elementary School 

What: Additional paving that will connect the front parking with the car ride line, plus additional sidewalks around building 

How much: $370,000

When: August


North Hall Middle School 

What: Renovations that will allow health care science to be taught in the science lab 

How much: $300,000

When: August


West Hall High School 

What: Adding security vestibule to the West Hall High performing arts center that is under construction; improvements to “life skills” special education classroom, which has a small kitchen and laundry area

How much: $200,000

When: August 


Chestatee Academy 

What: Building door and window that will connect the construction lab with the construction classroom 

How much: $200,000

When: August 


Flowery Branch High, Spout Springs Elementary and Ivester Early College 

What: Phone and intercom upgrades, which also requires replacing the room number signage 

How much: $150,000

When: August 