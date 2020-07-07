Hall Schools plans to maintain millage rate, resulting in property tax hike for some

The Hall County School District board of education approved a preliminary budget for the 2020-2021 school year Monday evening that would leave the millage rate unchanged but could result in a tax increase for some homeowners.



The current millage rate is 17.55 mills. One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 in assessed value. The millage rollback rate for 2020 would be 16.669 mills, which would reflect the average amount a homeowner would need to see in order to avoid having to pay a higher rate due to a higher assessed property value.

But with the millage rate staying at 17.55 mills, the county school system expects to see an increase of 5.29% in property taxes levied, based on an expected increase in property value. Whether or not an individual homeowner can expect to pay more in property taxes in 2020 than the previous year is dependent on the property’s reassessment in value.

The proposed increase in property taxes levied by the school district would help offset a decrease of around $20 million in state funding in FY21.