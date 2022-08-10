Hall schools installs UV light on bus to mitigate COVID-19

A group of special education students may be able to breathe easier while riding the bus this year.

Over the summer, Hall County Schools retrofitted an air filtration system on one of its special education buses. The unit is equipped with an ultraviolet C light that is meant to deactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.

“I have certain kids that have breathing issues,” said Elaine Kilby, who drives the bus with the unit.

Clay Hobbs, director of transportation for Hall County Schools, called it a “trial run,” saying there are no plans yet to outfit the rest of the bus fleet.

The unit was installed on a special education bus because those buses have air conditioning and tend to keep the windows rolled up, he said. He said it doesn’t make much sense at this point to install this kind of filter on regular buses, because the windows are often kept open.

But is UV light actually effective at destroying the coronavirus? Experts say yes.

“In general UV light will inactivate viruses,” said Melinda Brindley, an assistant professor of infectious diseases at the University of Georgia. “Because I don't know the particular brand or voltage and whatnot of those particular lights, I wouldn't want to say anything specific, but UV light will inactivate viruses, absolutely.”