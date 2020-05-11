Hall Schools to deliver meals in June, but on altered schedule

Hall County schools will continue to deliver school lunches in June, though the delivery schedule will be adjusted.



Cheryl Jones, Hall County School System director of school nutrition, said during a school board meeting on Monday that lunches will be delivered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in June. Buses will deliver meals for the entire week for roughly 5,000 students on each day of delivery.

Jones said that schools would be sending updates in next week’s meal bags alerting families to the new plan and when they can expect June meals to be delivered.

Hall County superintendent Will Schofield said funding for the meals would be coming from the federal Department of Agriculture, and the Hall County School District would not need to spend any extra money on June meals.

“For a lot of these families, it’s tough enough in normal times,” Schofield said. “Just based on feedback we get on a daily basis, some people wouldn’t be able to eat if (school meals) were taken.”



