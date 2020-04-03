Hall schools cutting Fridays from home class schedule

The Hall County School District will be making an adjustment to its school from home schedule, starting on Monday, April 13.



Schools will maintain the same structured learning schedule Monday through Thursday, but no classes will be held on Fridays. The adjustment will not change the schedule of the meal delivery program, and meals will still be delivered to students Monday through Friday.

According to an announcement by Hall County Schools, “We Care Fridays” will be put in place to allow students to catch up on assignments from the week, spend time with family or “do kind deeds with others while abiding by the established Shelter-in-Place guidelines.” It will also give teachers extra time to engage in professional learning sessions, gauge student progress and spend time developing future lesson plans.

All 37 Hall County schools will adhere to the new schedule.



