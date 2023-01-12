Hall schools cancel extracurricular activities amid weather forecast

Hall County Schools is canceling all extracurricular activities Thursday afternoon amid forecasts of severe thunderstorms with winds above 60 mph.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the district has made the decision to cancel all extracurricular activities this afternoon due to the possibility of severe weather,” Stan Lewis, spokesman for Hall County Schools, said in an email. “This includes all practices, competitions, and field trips.”
Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams said Thursday afternoon that they have no plans to cancel any afterschool activities.
National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Morgan said a storm front being tracked in parts of Alabama will likely move east into Hall County about 4 p.m.