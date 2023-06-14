Hall school board split on tax rate for 2023-24 fiscal year

The current tax rate is 15.99 mills. One mill is equal to $1 per $1,000 in assessed property value. In Hall, property is assessed at 40% of its value, so at 15.99 mills, a $400,000 home would yield a $2,558 tax bill.

At Monday’s board meeting and the first of three budget hearings, Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield said a tax rate of 15.64 mills would likely be the “break even point” — a balanced budget, in other words. If you have a $400,000 home, that would translate to a yearly savings of $56 compared to the current millage rate.

In the first camp are those who say they probably wouldn’t mind dipping into reserve funds and lowering the tax rate beyond that break even point. That camp includes chairman Craig Herrington and vice chairman Nath Morris.

“There was another (tax rate) where we would use approximately $10 to $20 million of our ending balance. I would be pretty comfortable with that, personally,” Herrington said. “It's still a balancing act. The five of us have to decide what everyone's comfortable with approving.”

Morris said over text that he would like to set the tax rate at 15.29 mils and use some of the district’s reserve funds. That would translate to a yearly savings of $111 on a $400,000 home compared to the current tax rate.

The other camp includes board members Mark Pettitt, Bill Thompson and Debra Smith.

“At this point right now, I’d rather not dip into the reserves,” Thompson said. He noted rising costs and market uncertainty, especially with respect to construction in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“My goal is to have a balanced budget,” Pettitt said. “We’re at one of the lowest (tax) rates we’ve had in two decades. … If you look and compare our millage rate surrounding counties and (school) systems of similar sizes, we’ve got one of the lowest millage rates in the state. That’s why we have 70-year-old buildings.”

“We've got a lot of need and particularly in facilities,” he said. “We need to have a reserve fund. We didn't have much of a reserve fund back when the Great Recession hit and we wound up laying off over 100 teachers, closing a school and shaving 10 days off the school calendar to make ends meet, and I don’t think we want to be in that position again.”

Officials say property tax revenues are up an estimated $29.8 million, assuming the current millage rate of 15.99 mills stays the same. But costs have also risen sharply due primarily to employee raises and higher state health insurance premiums.

“I would prefer not to dip into the reserves until we have time to see how the employee raises and insurance increases impact us,” Smith said over text. “We already have one of the lowest rates in current history and lower than most districts in the state.”



