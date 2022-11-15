Hall school board approves millions in funding for these projects

The Hall County school board on Monday approved millions in funding requests, including computer equipment and design fees for renovations at three elementary schools.
The board approved $1.06 million for computers and laptops for Career, Technical and Agricultural Education programs at more than a dozen middle and high schools. Assistant Superintendent of Technology Aaron Turpin said the equipment was outdated and needed to be replaced.
The board approved $600,000 in federal coronavirus relief funding for design fees for Lyman Hall Elementary, which is undergoing a $18 million dollar expansion that will increase the school’s capacity by 300 students and is scheduled for completion in January 2025.
The board approved a new budget of $2.82 million for Academies of Discovery at South Hall, where the museum is being expanded and classroom space is being added. The initial budget was $1.75 million, but it had to be increased due to a rise in construction costs, said Matt Cox, director of facilities and construction for Hall County Schools.
The board approved $400,000 in bond funds design fees at Lula Elementary, where renovations are expected to total $10.5 million. A two-story classroom wing will be added, increasing capacity by 200 students. Other renovations include expansion of the cafeteria and additional library space. Improvements are also planned for bus lanes, car rider lines and the parking lot. In all, the school’s footprint will expand by 20,000 square feet. A completion date has not been set.
The board approved $500,000 in bond funds for design fees at Sugar Hill Academy, where renovations are expected to total $12.5 million. An added classroom wing will increase the school’s capacity by 300 students. The cafeteria and library will also be expanded, and improvements are planned for bus lanes, car rider lines and the parking lot. A completion date has not been set.